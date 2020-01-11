The Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) and the other relevant stakeholders have concluded the consultations process aimed at abolishing the expiry time of internet data bundles bought from various mobile service providers which parliament overwhelm voted for in its eradication.

The issue of data bundles expiry period has raised a lot of concerns from subscribers with mobile internet services providers like Airtel, MTN and ZAMTEL.

ZICTA corporate communications manager, Ngabo Nankonde said a mechanism was going to be put in place to address the issue and that consumers would be informed of the decision in 2020.

In an interview, Ms Nankonde said they had taken note of the concerns and as an authority, they had engaged relevant stakeholders to find the way forward.

“ZICTA and the relevant stakeholders have concluded the consultation process on the issue raised regarding expiry of data bundles, “And a mechanism is now being put in place to address the issue and consumers will be informed of the decision very soon this year. There is highly likely that we will abolish the expiring time for internet data,” she said.

Last year the Parliament unanimously adopted a motion moved by Nalikwanda Member of Parliament, Professor Geoffrey Lungwangwa, urging government to prohibit internet service providers from prescribed expiry dates on Internet bundles purchased by customers.

The motion excited mobile subscribers who wanted the three service providers MTN, Airtel and Zamtel to stop prescribing expiry dates on their bundles and airtime, a move most described as theft.