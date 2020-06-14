The Zambia Information Communications and Technology Authority (ZICTA) will issue a fresh tender for a fourth mobile service provider, following the expiry of the license which was given to UZZI Zambia, authorities have said.

UZZI Zambia was given up to may 2020, to actualize their investment after they asked for another extension to set up in Zambia, and had committed about 400 Million Dollars investment to set up a new network.

Misheck Lungu the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Transport and Communications, said government would proceed with the process through ZICTA, so that a fourth mobile service provider is identified and starts to operate.

Mr. Lungu told Sun FM News, that government would continue to provide a conducive business environment in the sector, so that more players could be allowed to enter and operate, which would subsequently lower the cost of mobile services.