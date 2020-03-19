PRESS RELEASE: ZIGCLAP Strongly Condemns The Assaulting Of The Physically Disabled Citizens By HH’s Security.

Lusaka. 20th March, 2020.

The Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform – ZIGCLAP, condemns in strongest possible terms the harassment and assaulting of the physically disabled citizens who had sort audience with Mr. Hakainde Hichilema at his residence to present their case on Bill 10.

ZIGCLAP is very saddened especially that UPND supporters are advancing the lack of an appointment as the justification for such uncalled for brutal response on citizens who posed no threats to Mr. Hakainde Hichilema or his security. We are saddened that a leader who is seeking to govern the country can fail to provide leadership to his security on such an important topic and show courtesy to a needy demographic of citizens.

We demand that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema makes unreservedly public apology to the physically disabled and the general citizenry.

Issued By:

Francis Chipili

Chief Executive Officer

Zambian Institute Of Governance And Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform – ZIGCLAP.