ZIM BOY AGED 13 HAD WILLING ALL-NIGHT SEX WITH 26-YEAR-OLD PROSTITUTE, CONCLUDES JUDGE

A Zimbabwean sex worker accused of sleeping with a 13-year-old boy she met on a dating website was released on Z$10,000 bail by a High Court judge on Friday.

The judge concluded there was no question the minor was a willing participant.

Precious Teya, 26, was arrested last week and indicted for having s3x with a minor before the charges were altered to rape, and then indecent assault.

Justice Tawanda Chitapi ruled that evidence showed the two parties consented to what has been described as an all-night sexual rendezvous at the minor’s residence in Houghton Park, Harare.

The Judge heard dramatic testimony detailing how the Form 2 schoolboy scoured the internet for a “night’s catch” and how he allegedly sedated his siblings with sleeping tablets to avoid any disturbances.

Credit: Kalemba