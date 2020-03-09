Vice-president Constantino Chiwenga has written through lawyers to his estranged wife, Mary Mubaiwa, demanding a gold ring which he claims she took last year possibly for “safekeeping”.

Chiwenga, who was admitted to a private hospital in Pretoria in April last year, said the ring was taken by his estranged wife when he was incapacitated by ill health.

His lawyer, Wilson Manase, wrote:

“The ring was a gift from his friend and is of sentimental value to him. Would you care to please ask your client to advise us where she placed the ring as our client would like to use same.”

The letter, was addressed to Mubaiwa’s lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa.

The ring is described in the letter as a signet with yellow gold and patterned sides, with a silver coin marked “Alexander The Great”.

Alexander the Great was one of history’s greatest military leaders; as King of Macedonia and Persia he established the largest empire the ancient world had seen.

Chiwenga said his ring could be worth $5,300 and weighs 15.3g although he does not mention which friend gave it to him

Chiwenga attached a photo of said ring on his letter to back his claim

The letter exposes the political elite’s penchant for luxuries.

This follows after Chiwenga also demanded his money back from Marry which he claimed was in her bank account.

He stated that she can take the kitchen crockery including saucepans for all he cares but she should cede his belongings.

-Sunday Times