Reports coming out of ZANU PF suggest Vice President Kembo Mohadi has resigned a few hours after he was exposed by ZimEye.com for impregnating an A Level pupil and infecting her with an STI.

A program last night revealed the Woman No.5 from Mohadi’s list of ladies abused by him.

The latest development was first revealed by Norton MP Temba Mliswa who wrote on the Twitter website that a precedent could have been set. He said:

“If what I’m hearing is true and VP Mohadi has resigned, what precedence does this set?

“If alleged immorality affects a single man so drastically, what’s going to happen to the married Govt Ministers and MPs engaged in such illicit affairs? Will they resign too?”

