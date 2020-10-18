Zimba man teams up with father, brothers and son to beat daughter to death after she slept out

A 39-YEAR-OLD man of Zimba in Southern Province has beaten his daughter aged 16 to death after she spent a night away from home, Police have have said.

Legecy Sikaambi of Kayaba village is said to have teamed up with his 79-year-old father, his two brothers aged 50 and 29 respectively as well as his 18-year-old son to deliver a savage beating to the girl and eventually Killing her.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo identified the deceased girl as Olen Siang’andu.

In a statement last evening, Katongo explained that Olen attended a wedding in a neighboring village and did not return home.

On her return on Friday, her father and other relatives pounced on Olen and her friend also aged 16 kicking, punching and whipping them with sticks.

As a result of the beating, Olen sustained bruises all over the body and suspected internal injuries while her friend…