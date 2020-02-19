The Zimbabwean government has confirmed that it is handling a case of the deadly Coronavirus in the capital city of Harare.

It has also been revealed that the suspected case is a 27 year old woman who arrived in Harare, on Tuesday from Wuhan, China.

The director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr. Portia Manangazira, confirmed the case in an interview with ZTN News on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yes, we have the case of a 27-year-old Zimbabwean who is being held at the Wilkins Hospital’s specialised unit in isolation. She was in Wuhan and passed through Guangzhou where she was certified to be Coronavirus negative and has a certificate to show for it,” she told the TV station.

“When she arrived we were aware that she was coming because the Chinese authorities had alerted us and we took the precautionary steps of putting her in isolation. She is presently being monitored by a team of experts, including Chinese physicians. We will keep the nation updated.”

