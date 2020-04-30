Harare- Covid-19 cases have increased to 40 with the country recording 8 more new cases in a single day, the highest single jump since the outbreak was first confirmed in the country last month.

The Ministry of Health confirmed in its daily update on the Covid-19 situation in the country, saying six of the new cases were recorded in Harare and two in Bulawayo.

The Ministry said of Bulawayo’s cases, one is a returnee from the United Kingdom and the other has no history of travel whilst no details were given on the Harare cases.

Meanwhile President Mnangagwa has hinted on lockdown extension saying it is better to sacrifice the economy than lives.

“We as Government and as the President decided with this (Covid 19) challenge what do we do? Balancing the need for economic growth and the lives of people as well as saving lives, I came to the conclusion that if people die, we cannot resuscitate them.

“The economy can die and it can be resuscitated now or in future. It doesn’t matter, because as long as people are alive you can have conferences and discuss ‘how do we resuscitate the economy’ but I have never seen a conference where people are discussing how to resuscitate the dead.” said Mnangagwa.

The country is currently under lockdown which is due to expire on Sunday May 3 however soaring cases of thev pandemic have cast doubts on the lifting of the lockdown.