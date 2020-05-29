The Zimbabwean government has named four ladies from Kadoma who escaped from Vuti coronavirus quarantine facility.

The names were publicised by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Mr Nick Mangwana who tweeted:

Four ladies who live in Kadoma but were coming from Zambia adbsconded from Vuti Quarantine Centre last night. They are Caroline Chirozvi, of Ingezi, Loveness Kamwendo of Village 3 Lonecorp, Molline Chimucheka of Ingezi and Judith Masuku of Effel Flats. Absconders will be published.

This comes when the Ministry of Health and Child Care had announced that the majority of the coronavirus cases in the country were returnees in quarantine centres.

Zimbabwe has so far recorded 149 coronavirus cases including 28 recoveries and four deaths.

Meanwhile, national police spokesman Paul Nyathi said officers were “hunting down” more than 100 people who escaped from centres and also warned people to stop sheltering the escapees who have become “a serious danger to communities.”