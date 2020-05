ZIMBABWE’S Level 2 Covid-19 lock-down has been extended for an indefinite period, President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said.

In a statement which will be broadcast by ZBC-TV this afternoon, President Mnangagwa added; “We shall have regular two-week interval reviews to assess progress or lack of it.

“This should give us more time to strengthen the prevention and case management approaches for the various risk populations.”