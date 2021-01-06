ZIMBABWE POLICE OFFICER KILLS BABY WHILE HITTING THE MOTHER WITH BATON STICK

January 5, 2021

In a horrific turn of events, a Zimbabwe Republic Police Officer is alleged to have killed a toddler when he was attacking the mother with a button stick on Tuesday. The police officer is alleged to have struck the toddler who was strapped to his mother’s back with his truncheon. The baby who is reported to be 9-months-old is alleged to have died instantly, following injuries sustained in the attack.

According to Harare news page, the sad incident occurred in Mashonaland West.

A video is going viral on social media which shows the grieving mother holding the dead baby in one hand while holding the police officer in the other.

The police officer appears to be trying to free himself from her grip, while a crowd has gathered, ostensibly to effect a citizen’s arrest on the overzealous police officer.