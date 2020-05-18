The Zimbabwe’s home affairs minister has ordered an investigation into the alleged abduction of an opposition MP and two youth leaders.

Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) MP Joanna Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri and Netsai Marov said they were arrested last week while demonstrating over the government’s Covid-19 response.

The three women said they were tortured and sexually assaulted by people they suspect were state agents – although the government has denied the allegations.

Initial media reports said they were being held at a police station and quoted a police spokesperson who has since recanted his statement and accused the media of misquoting him.

Minister Kazembe Kazembe said he had directed the police commissioner to investigate the matter, saying “no stone will be left unturned”.

He said the investigation would reveal the circumstances of the alleged attack.

The three women were found badly beaten after they had been missing for three days. They were then taken to hospital, according to the MDC.