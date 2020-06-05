HARARE – Armed soldiers and police officers on Thursday night seized the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance’s headquarters in central Harare, in a move viewed as facilitation to have a rival faction occupy the building.

“In the dead of night, armed soldiers and police aided (Douglas) Mwonzora youths to forcibly enter Harvest House, Their unlawful actions have nothing to do with constitutionalism and everything to do with capturing the opposition at any cost. Political power comes from the people, not soldiers.” read a statement from the Nelson Chamisa led MDC Alliance.

The move follows a ruling by the Supreme Court on March 30 this year which declared that Nelson Chamisa’s ascendancy to the leadership of the MDC-T party was illegitimate and ordered it to hold an extra ordinary congress to choose a new leader within three months.

The judgment reinstated Thokozani Khupe as acting president of the party, Douglas Mwonzora (secretary general) and Morgen Komichi (National Chairman). The trio has since recalled four legislators from Parliament.

The MDC Alliance rejected the Supreme Court ruling and said it was an attempt by the Zanu PF-led government to usurp the party.

Meanwhile, MDC Alliance national spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere said the move will be resisted and they are in the process of taking steps to restore control of the building.

“The attempt to take-over the assets of our political party will be resisted. We are in the process of taking steps to restore possession and control of the building. Political power comes from the people. These underhanded tactics are yet another desperate attempt for power from those who were rejected by the people. We shall not be deterred from seeking the change Zimbabweans deserve.”