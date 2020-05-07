The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) has slashed prices of fuel in response to the global fall in oil prices and development that is likely to ease the day to day costs for most citizens in the country.

ZERA has with effect from today reduced the price of petrol and diesel by $0,77 cents and $0.68 cents respectively.

According to the new ZERA directive, diesel will be sold at a maximum pump price of $20.84 while petrol will be sold at a maximum price of $21.

“Operators may, however, sell at prices below the cap depending on their trading advantages. Stakeholdersare advised that the petroleum price releases can be verified on the official ZERA website, Facebook and Twitter handle” said the fuel regulator.