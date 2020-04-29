Harare- The Zimbabwe Government has resolved to stop any pending evictions on tenants and deferred monthly rentals in both residential and commercial lodgings during the month-long Covid-19 induced lockdown period.

Addressing a post-cabinet media briefing, Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa said there was need for parties to understand the dire situation brought by the world pandemic.

Tenants who are currently struggling to pay will however have to meet their rentals arrears in instalments post covid-19 lockdown.

“In view of the foregoing, cabinet resolved that His Excellency, the President will consider the promulgation of presidential regulations to give relief to both tenants and landlords during the lockdown period.

“The cabinet resolved that the residential and commercial properties be accorded a moratorium on evictions in respect of applicable lease obligations due for the period from April to the end of the lockdown including payment of rentals due for those months,” she said.

Mutsvangwa said all rental during the month of April until the end of the lockdown be paid in instalments.

“Any unpaid rentals due for the period from April up to the end of the lockdown be paid in equal instalments after the declaration of the end of the lock down period together with the rentals due to those months. All rent deferrals shall be free of interest charges or penalties of whatever nature,” she said.

Mutsvangwa said those who defy the directive could find themselves in trouble with the law.

“…If somebody doesn’t follow on what the government is doing in trying to help in terms of bringing in a moratorium on both tenants and landlords…the courts will certainly deal with them,” said Mutsvangwa.

The move by government comes at a time most Zimbabweans are informally employed and are struggling to put food on the table.