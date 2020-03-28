Lockdown for 21 days to start on Monday… Public transport suspended only ZUPCO will be allowed

1.Max 50 pple for funerals

2.Motorists refueling not allowed to leave vehicles

3.Markets dealing in Non food items remain closed

Security forces may be deployed.

4.All public transport operations suspended except gvt busses (Zupco and Public service commission busses)

5.Gvt and local authorities to ensure regular water supply to all areas incl refuse collection

6.Min of Health and Broadcasting to ensure communities are kept aware of the pandemic.

6.Hotline #2019 has been set up for the period.

7.To expedite testing Gvt to decentralized Covid 19 testing to provincial centers.

8.Medicines, sanitizers and PPE to be manufactured by local colleges and universities.

9.Gvt to clamp on businesses which seek to benefit from the crisis, no hoarding food and essential supplies.

10.SIs being enacted for those who use media to cause unnecessary alarm