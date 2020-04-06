Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said that his country is going to weigh on the options on whether to continue with the national lockdown, relax the regulations or end it, as it has socio-economic implications.

Mnangagwa made these sentiments after touring a number of suburbs in the capital Harare on yesterday. Some of the areas he visited include Mabvuku, Tafara, Kuwadzana, Mufakose, Budiriro, Glen-View and Chitungwiza.

The president said: “I wouldn’t want to prejudge our decision. We are going to review the situation. If we think that it is containable, we may go back because it has its own socio-economic impact.

“So, we have to weigh the possibilities of relaxing or continuing at the end of 21 days. But, what I can say is, currently, I am very happy with the response of our people. Zimbabwe is on Day 7 of the lockdown which was imposed to stop the spread and transmission of the novel Coronavirus,” he said.

Apparently, according to official reports, nine (9) people have so far tested positive for the virus and one of the cases has since died.

The country registered are mixed reactions over the lockdown. Zimbabwe’s economy is highly informal with an unemployment rate of above 90 percent, and most citizens survive on buying and selling.

Some citizens and businesses are already feeling the knock of the lock down and are appealing for the relaxation of regulations while others are saying safety first, saying there are no two ways about it.