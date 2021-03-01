ZIMBABWEAN VICE PRESIDENT RESIGNS OVER SCANDAL.

Zimbabwe’s vice president Kembo Mohadi has resigned with immediate effect over an affair with a married woman.

Mohadi has come under pressure recently after a string of audios purported to be his hit the internet in which he allegedly enticed women for sexual favors.

Zimbabwe’s ministry of information, publicity and broadcasting also twitted the resignation this afternoon.

A few days ago, he came out to deny the audios which he claimed where his cloned voice but at the same time he decried that his privacy had been infringed.

Mohadi briefly served as the Minister of Defence, Security and War Veterans in 2017.

Previously he was Minister of State for National Security in the President’s Office from 2015 to 2017 and Minister of Home Affairs from 2002 to 2015.