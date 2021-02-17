Zimbabweans Mourn The Death Of Zimdancehall Chanter Soul Jah Love

Zimbabweans have been plunged into mourning following the sad untimely death of Soul Jah Love who died on Tuesday evening.

Popular Dancehall Musician Soul Jah Love, real name Soul Musaka died at the age of 31. The talented musician was declared dead this evening after being admitted to Mbuya Dorcas Hospital in Waterfalls without a pulse and his sugar was high.

The cause of death is yet to be established but the artist is well known to have been battling diabetes for quite some time.

The talented and controversial musician was one of the most renowned Zimdancehall artists in Zimbabwe. He rose to fame in 2012 with the hit songs, “Ndini Uya Uya”, “‘Kuponda Nhamo,” “Pamamonya ipapo,” and “Ndai Upenyu wayitengwa“.

He was also well known for his signature chants, “Chibabababa“, “Hauite Hauite“, “Conquering” and “Mafundan’a” which were quickly added to the local parlance especially in the high-density suburbs.

Tributes and heartfelt condolence messages have been pouring in on all social media platforms as scores of people mourn the death of popular chanter Soul Jah Love.

His death has triggered a wave of tributes from Zimbabweans as he was a man loved by many.

Meanwhile, as people mourn his death, they are also reminiscing to one of his well-known songs titled, “Ndai Hupenyu Wayitengwa’ an ode he dedicated to his late mother as he remembered her. Here are some of the tribute messages that having pouring in since yesterday;