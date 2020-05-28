Zimbabwe’s coronavirus cases have more than doubled from 56 to 132 in under a day.

The majority of the cases are from people returning from neighbouring South Africa and Botswana, many of whom are in quarantine centres all over the country.

In the central city of Gweru, at least 19 people who were yet to be tested escaped from one centre. The area’s Member of Parliament has urged families to turn them in.

The government has warned that the country could still report mores cases despite the overall low numbers.