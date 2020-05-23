HARARE-(MaraviPost)-The closure of lodges and guesthouses due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown has seen an increase in sexual rendezvous inside cars and in bushes by daring lovers in Zimbabwe.

Cars, cemeteries and bushes have quickly becomes lovers’ nests.

The daring lovers are taking advantage of the peaceful atmosphere, free of charge space and tall grasses and shrubs covering the their hookup spots.

Other couples who want to get down and dirty are parking in unpopulated car parks to do the nasty.

With less people loitering around during the lockdown, chances of being disturbed are very slim.

Bmetro understands that final resting places for the dead have turned into hookup spots by some lovers who are driving over to do the deed and turn the place into a bedroom.

Most cemeteries are littered with used condoms, empty packs of sex enhancing pills among other paraphernalia.

According to an eyewitness who identified himself as Dube, cars are constantly spotted driving around the cemetery several times, day and night.

“Everyday motorists come here and the other day we gathered courage and approached a car which was parked in the cemetery after suspecting that the driver might have been tampering with graves. When we approached it, it was bouncing up and down and shockingly when we peeped through, we were shocked to our core when we saw two lovebirds having fun at the back seat.

He bemoaned a lack of respect for the dead.

A Bulawayo City Council municipal officer who preferred anonymity, also confirmed that graveyards have become a hotspot for couples looking to hook up in cars.

He said those with no cars do it on the grass or bush.