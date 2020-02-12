Zingalume residents lose faith in police, vow to arm themselves against “Ghost Gassers”

RESIDENTS of Lusaka’s Zingalume Township have vowed to take the law into their own hands saying they have lost faith in the Zambia Police Service.

The residents have told Diamond News that they are having sleepless nights because of criminals terrorizing the area.

One of the residents Amos Hantebe has demanded that the police explain to them where they have taken the alleged team of people gassing some houses.

The group is alleged to have been masquerading as health workers at one of the lodges in Zingalume.

On Thursday some residents of Zingalume damaged one of the lodges in the area on suspicion that some suspects in the gassing scheme where lodging there.

Credit: Diamond TV