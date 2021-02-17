Press Statement for Immediate Release

Wednesday 17th February 2021, Lusaka. _________________________

As Zitukule Consortium, we have noted with immerse delight, satisfaction and commendation the manner in which the United Party for National Development ( UPND), managed the just ended General Assembly.

The holding of the General Assembly by the UPND was in keeping with Article 60 of the Republican Constitution which among other things seek to promote and entrench democratic governance in the country.

We commend the UPND for respecting the supreme law of the land at a time that it has become fashionable for other political parties to disrespect the supreme law without restraint.

It goes without saying that it is not possible for a political party to promote values and principles of democracy upon which the Republican Constitution is premised when it cannot practice and respect it’s own intra-party democratic processes, principles and values.

What the UPND has demonstrated is a significant milestone in promoting and consolidating democratic governance in Zambia. It is therefore our sincere hope and expectation that other political parties will emulate what the UPND has done.

As Zitukule Consortium, we retarate our strong opposition to the notion of sole candidacy that has charectized political space in our country for some time now. Further, we also condemn in strongest terms possible any form of intimidation, harrasment, violence and expulsions from political parties of all those who have openly expressed interest to exercise their democratic rights to contest positions of their choice including the presidency in their respective parties.

We also commend the UPND for the reaffirmation of the rainbow character of our nation through the inclusion of all regions of our country in the National Management Committee. This is a true reflection of our nation motto of One Zambia One Nation . It’s time for political parties to walk the talk of a Zambia united in diversity.

It is our sincere hope that other political parties especially the ruling PF will lead by example by holding their General Assembly without undermining democratic values and principles set forth in the Republican and their own Constitution.

Congratulations to the UPND President Mr. Hakainde Hichilema, the National Management Committee and the entire UPND on the job well done.

Nicholas Phiri

Zitukule Consortium Executive Director