ZNBC AGENDA SETTING POLICY FAVOURING LUNGU AND PF

ZNBC as a public national broadcaster supposed to be at the forefront covering issues such as empty reserves, huge debt and amounts of money being moved out of the country, ghost workers, and other issues salient to the State and the public.

They cannot highlight these issues because their agenda-setting policy is designed to serve Lungu and the Patriotic Front (PF)

responsible for these misdemeanors being exposed.

Therefore, deliberately, ZNBC does not want to make these issues influence the salience of topics on the public agenda because their allegiance is still with the previous regime.

People need to be informed of what was happening in the previous regime by covering frequently and adequately issues being exposed by the sitting government affecting our present and future.

Until ZNBC undergoes a complete overhaul, its agenda-setting policy will only allow this mass media to show Zambians what it comprehends as important issues using a lens favoring people who have looted public funds and are responsible for economic sabotage.

If the empty reserves, huge debt, and amounts of money being moved out of the country are not important issues to be placed on the topics of the public agenda, what is important then?

If ZNBC cannot serve the government of the day and the public, what is the purpose of ZNBC?