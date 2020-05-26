ZNBC ARE BIG LIARS, BRE REJECTED CONSTITUTION AMENDMENT BILL NO.10 OF 2019 – BRE’ S NGAMBELA MUKELA MANYANDO

By Lubasi Nalishuwa

Barotse Royal Establiment is shocked and dismayed by the Zambian National Broadcasting Corporation ‘ distorted report on Honm Nakachinda ‘ s meeting with the Kita at Limulunga yesterday, purporting that the BRE supports Bill 10 and that Hon. Nakachinda presented Bill 10 to His Majesty the Litunga.

Ngambela Mukela Manyando in a press statement issued today in Limulunga that ZNBC will never read said they shall never support Bill 10 that is aimed at discriminating a section of Zambian Community.

Ngambela noted with pain in his heart that such a draconian legislation is targeting Barotseland.

” BRE presented to Hon. Nakachinda our position paper that states that BRE had unanimously resolved to reject Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 and that it should be withdrawn from Parliament.” Ngambela said.

And Ngambela advised ZNBC to be professional in their reporting and avoid stressing irrelevant trivial issues reporting that appeal to their preoccupied agenda at the expense of the core issues related to the subject matter.

ZNBC yesterday heavily aired a news item purporting that BRE and Litunga are in support of rejected Bill No 10 adding that Litunga will summon all Members of Parliament in Barotseland to support Bill 10.

But today BRE organised a press briefing rejecting that they shall not support the said Bill. The press statement is currently running through all Radio Stations operating in Barotseland.

