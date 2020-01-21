By: Irvin Muyumbwa

MISA Zambia has called on ZNBC to emulate News Diggers and its partners in creating a debating platform on the Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 that seek to engage citizens.

MISA Zambia Chairperson Hellen Mwale says this should be done in accordance with Section 2 of the IBA Act of 2002 and the ZNBC (Amendment) Act, 2002 to provide varied and balanced programming for all sections of the populations.

Ms. Mwale has further commended News Diggers and its partners for creating a platform where members of the public as well as selected office bearers were able to exchange views and opinions on Bill No. 10 of 2019.

She however, notes with concern the levels of intolerance and hooliganism exhibited towards opposing and divergent views that were expressed during the public discussions on Friday.