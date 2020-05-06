By James Chipasha

RULING Patrotic Front ( PF) most abused institution Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation ( ZNBC) has not yet paid its workers for the month of April.

Workers were paid their March lalaries on 14th April almost half a minth late.

The current Director General Malolela Lusambo seems to have no clue on how to run down the parastatal as he keeps on refusing to address frustrated workers.

Malolela Lusambo is afraid of asking for help from Dora Siliya’s Ministry because Dora did not want him to be the ZNBC Director General as he had his boyfriend in mind as such Mr. Lusambo is scared of being fired for incompetence.

As it stands, management has scraped off most of the workers entitlements including medical schemes.

This has left most workers devastated and surviving in hand outs from well wishers as if they are not working. Can you imagine putting workers in such a situation with the current economic situation.

Last month workers were even lining up for mealie meal from Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo. Imagine that embarrassment.

Some workers spoken too said they are fed up of PF failed governmet and can’t wait to vote for Bally.

“This government has made us working destitutes, our landlords are ever harassing and and embarassing us, we are just praying that they are booted out in 2021 and we are just holding on to our jobs with the hope that come 2021, they should be ejected from government”, said workers.

Meanwhile, when our team contacted Dora Siliya, she answered rude and said ask Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya.