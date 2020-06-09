COVID 19 MEDIA STATEMENT

We would like to Inform members of the general public, our stakeholders and clients that we have recorded positive Covid 19 cases among our members of Staff at the Mass Media Complex In Lusaka.

This follows routine tests that were conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) at the Moss Media Complex in lusaka.

The members at staff that tested positive have since been isolated after being contacted by officials from the Ministry of Health.

More tests are being carried out on ZNBC staff that were exposed to the positive cases, to ascertain the extent of the infection at Mass Media Complex.

In view at this, the Corporation is urging the public to only visit the Mass Media Complex when it is necessary.

As a Corporation, we will continue to Implement the Public Health guidelines from the Ministry at Health Including wearing of facemasks, observing social distancing and hand washing/ hand sanitizing.

Since the outbreak of Covld-19 In the country In March this year, ZNBC Staff have been at the frontline in the tight against the Pandemic by going Into the field and covering COVID related stories.

Issued by

Yvette I Chanda

Corporate Affairs Manager