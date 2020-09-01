PRESS STATEMENT
1st September 2020
ZNBC CONDUCT AGAINST MR. HICHILEMA AND THE UPND
We note that Zambia National Broadcast Corporation (ZNBC) has launched an onslaught in demonizing a citizen, UPND President Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND leadership, without giving them the right to reply on the same platform. The right to reply or have one’s side of the story heard, is a fundamental prerequisite in the law of natural justice and fairness, especially in a democracy.
On August 30, 2020, at 20hrs ZNBC conducted an interview which featured opposition Forum for Democracy and Development (FDD) leader Edith Nawakwi.
We note with utter dismay and great concern that the entire program centered around disparaging the UPND President Mr. Hichilema, inferring he had acquired his wealth by less than honorable means.
Ms. Nakwaki freely spoke of Mr. Hichilema having duped the government of the day of which she was Finance Minister without providing, (and was not asked to) any tangible evidence.
This is not the first time that Ms. Nawakwi has made these allegations against Mr. Hichilema, but in this instance she has chosen to repeat her allegations using the public broadcaster, an institution that is at the service of all Zambians and which broadcasts to all corners of our nation.
And since then, ZNBC has continued carrying other subsequent news items around the same issues without offering the UPND leadership the right to reply.
Typically, this is the same conduct that the same ZNBC, and the same officials now enjoying in the PF regime were subjecting the then opposition leader, the late Micheal Sata, in the run up to the 2011 elections, and they expect different results, thinking our citizens are dull.
We find this conduct by ZNBC not only unacceptable, but unfair and unprofessional and perpetuates the typical dictatorial behaviour of the PF, that has suppressed people’s rights and freedoms.
If ZNBC wishes to be airing content relating to Mr. Hichilema and the UPND leadership, it therefore goes without saying that they should equally give them an opportunity to reply on the same platforms inorder to give Zambians a balanced view.
Mutale Nalumango
UPND National Chairperson
Source: UPND Media
Dead n bc.national tv full of propaganda.the worst ever biased tv station
I thought journalism ethics entails that they should give the two sides of any story they cover, am waiting for the sunday interview to see if they will give HH equal coverage just like they did to edith.
“Flying Monkey” Dora Siliya does not learn. She is always found in dirty schemes and easily used to create propaganda. When confiding in her friends she pretends it is only her and Dr. Bwalya NGandu who disagree with ECL in cabinet meetings yet she is the one being used as a flying monkey. She closed Prime TV. When attacked she easily cries that I am a decent human being, I am not a prostitute, I am not this and that. She is a hypocrite. She fought Late President Sata like hell. In the end Sata called for Alingizi to train her a bit.
LASAKA TIMES IS SWALLOWING COMMENTS FROM PEOPLE, MINE WAS THAT, THE HOLLY SAUSAGE GIRL IS CLAIMING TO NOT TO BE HAPPY WITH HH NOT HAVING DECLARED INTEREST IN A TRANSACTION WHICH HAPPENED MORE THAN TWENTY YEARS AGO, BUT SHE HERSELF TODAY IS FAILING TO DECLARE CURRENT INTEREST IN WHAT SHE HAS BEEN PROMISED IN ORDER FOR HER TO SOIL HH, WHAT A HYPOCRITE, GOD DOES NOT TOLERATE SUCH HYPOCRITES WHO HIDE IN SHEEP’S SKIN, LET HER JUST DECLARE DO THAT SHE SPEAKS WITH HER INTENTIONS WIDE OPEN BECAUSE EVERY ONE CAN SEE THROUGH HER, HENCE SHE IS CHEATING HERSELF, WHAT A JEZZABEL.