ZNBC LACKS COVERAGE OF OPPOSITION PARTIES – COUNCIL OF CHURCHES

General Secretary of the Council of Churches in Zambia, Fr Emmanuel Chikoya, has outlined his concern over ZNBC’s lack of coverage of any opposition parties ahead of the August 12 general elections.

Speaking during an interview, Fr Chikoya said that lack of representation of opposition parties on the national broadcaster’s news channel was unfair, adding that he believed a TV-based political debate would improve the issue.

“They [opposition parties] may be having adverts here and there, but people are looking at the prime time. That news hour is very critical. The issues of debate and things of that nature have to happen,” he said.

“That is when we will get to have a better way of assessing them, to know them, to know their agenda and what they stand for,” Fr Chikoya added.

The General Secretary also said that it would be unreasonable for President Edgar Lungu to shun or ignore presidential debates if they were to be held or suggested to him.

In spite of a lack of representation of opposition parties so far on ZNBC, Fr Chikoya was sure that there is still time for political dialogue to occur before the elections.

“It is never too late to have political dialogue, it is never too late. We hope with the accompaniment and technical support of the UPND as well as the Commonwealth, plus other well-intended local and international partnerships, we have the mechanism to deliver a process that will promote dialogue.”