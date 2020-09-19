By Richard Aaron Ngoma

Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation has handed over a confidential letter to the PF and leaked a private meeting held behind closed doors between the UPND team and ZNBC Management over the Corporation’s relationship with the opposition party.

On its official Facebook page, the Patriotic Front displayed the letter and claimed Hichilema ‘chickened out’ from the Sunday interview prompting bloggers to condemn the leak as unethical and disgusting. Many agreed that if indeed Hichilema disagreed on account of the matter being in court, then he was being respectful of the court processes and may have been advised by his lawyers not to comment further.

The PF has previously persistently used ZNBC to slander the UPND President on many areas including his ethnicity, parantage, origins, religion, businesses and on many other areas. From the PF article on it’s Facebook page, it is clear that ZNBC informed the party what questions they had intended asking Hichilema, which many journalists have condemned as unethical and illegal.