28.05.2020

Press Release

ZNBC SHOULD NOT BE USED AS A CONDUIT FOR MISLEADING ZAMBIANS OVER BILL 10

The United Party for National Development (UPND) wishes to warn the Patriotic Front (PF) to desist from using the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC) as a channel for propagating the Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019.

The UPND finds the PF’s continued use of the public broadcaster as a channel for propagating lies especially on the infamous Constitution Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019 as a very worrying and disturbing trend.

The unwarranted utterances by PF surrogate, Raphael Nakachinda on ZNBC on Tuesday that the people of Western Province has accepted the infamous Bill poses a danger to the unity of the country and has the potential to lead to regional and ethnic divisions.

From the onset, the UPND has been of the view that depoliticizing run media houses would go a wrong way in ensuring that the public is saved the trouble of being fed with fake news.

What the PF should be reminded of is the fact that the people of Zambia have clearly demonstrated their rejection of Bill 10 because it does not meet their aspirations of a fair, just and equitable Zambia.

Therefore, we would like to appeal to the Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, Ms Dora Siliya, who is a strong advocate for an end to fake news, to school PF surrogates on the dangers of abusing state-run media houses for mere political gain.

The UPND also wishes to condemn in strongest terms the PF’s assertions that “UPND indunas want Litunga out” as reported in the Daily Nation tabloid because the party is a strong advocate for the depoliticization of the country’s traditional leadership.

Issued by:

Ruth Dante,

Media Director-UPND

UPND MEDIA TEAM