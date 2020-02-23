Zambians have blamed ZNBC TV 1 for preferring to host the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) Chief Executive Officer Patrick Nshindano on today’s (23/02/20) Sunday Interview and amid hot issues like gassing and mob justice.

This Sunday Interview at 20.00 hours on ZNBC TV1 today features ECZ CEO Patrick Nshindano, as he discusses electoral issues.

But residents feel the timing g is bad, the better topic could have been gassing and mob justices.

“We want somebody to guide and bring to closure the killing of innocent Zambians, ECZ issues can be discussed later. Innocent lives are being lost in cold blood, there can’t be peaceful elections if people are worried about their safety,”