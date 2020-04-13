ZNUT CAUTIONS PRIVATE SCHOOL OWNERS AGAINST WITHHOLDING TEACHERS’ SALARIES DUE TO COVID 19

By Chileshe Mwango

The Zambia National Union of Teachers –ZNUT- has cautioned private school owners against withholding teachers’ salaries for the period of the corona virus outbreak.

ZNUT General Secretary Newman Bubala has told Phoenix News that while the union understands the challenges resulting from the outbreak of the corona virus, the union will not entertain the failure to pay private school teachers on that premise.

Mr. Bubala says the same way teachers have been paid during previous calamities is how they should be paid even during the Covid 19 outbreak as they need the salaries now more than ever.

Some owners of private schools are reported to have expressed unwillingness to pay salaries to their teachers owing to the early closure of schools necessitated by the outbreak of the corona virus.

They have attributed the development to the failure by some parents to pay school fees in full due to the abrupt closure of schools.

