By Logic Lukwanda

The Zambia National Women’s Lobby will present the Kigali Genocide Memorial Book to president edgar lungu and opposition United Party for National Development UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

Lobby Board Chairperson Beauty Katebe says the memorial book which details the documentation of the Rwanda genocide of 1994 will help the two leaders reflect on the need to uphold peace in Zambia as recovery from genocide is difficult.

Mrs Katebe says the two leaders of the ruling Patriotic Front PF and the UPND have potential to plunge Zambia into chaos if they do not refrain from ethnicity, political violence and tribalism.

She spoke to journalists in Lusaka yesterday.

Meanwhile, First Secretary for Consular Matters at the Rwandan High Commission in Zambia Vincent Sengiyumva warned that recovery from genocide is not easy as the people of Rwanda witnessed terrible experiences.

PHOENIX FM NEWS