Risque dancer and controversial entertainer, Zodwa Wabantu never cease to amaze us.

We know her as a hustler of note with her incredible hustling routines she has often shared on social media.

This time around she has decided to go back to school.

She is studying towards acting and performing arts certificate at Star Quality Performing Arts College owned by popular actress and presenter Zinzi Zungu and former Tshisa presenter Miranda Ntshangase.

Zodwa broke the news on Instagram as she posted a video of the two former actresses toasting to her new adventure.

Zodwa has always remarked about being an actress someday.

And her dreams seem to be taking a positive turn in 2020 after getting enrolled in performing arts school.

Speaking on her decision to go back to school, Zodwa says she was encouraged by the owners of the school to attend since it has been her wish to start acting.

“I’m an entertainer. I enjoy being a part of the entertainment industry.

People have always seen one side of me. I’m ready to start the next chapter of my life.

I’ve always been interested in acting, but I know in order for people to take me seriously, I need to do some training first.

I approached Star Quality Performing Arts College because it’s owned by two young black women, like myself, and explained to them what my dream was.

They encouraged me to study, so I enrolled in the acting college,” she said.