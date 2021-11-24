ZP STATEMENT: Our officer did not lose his gun

THE Zambia Police Service would like to dispel the falsehood making rounds on social media that our officer lost a firearm whilst on duty at Nelson Mandela Secondary School.

What transpired was that on 23rd November,2021 a grade twelve female pupil was offered a lift by two gentlemen as she was going to write her grade twelve examinations at Nelson Mandela School. After sometime, the two gentlemen who offered her a lift went back to the school with a complaint of having missed a phone in their car.

When they reached the school, they found our police officer who was guarding examination papers and reported the matter to him who later on informed the Head Teacher Mrs Luhanga. The Head Teacher advised that the identification of the pupil could only be done at the end of examinations.

Later on the two complainants and the officer went through the classes and managed to identify the female pupil who denied stealing the phone.When going to the classes, the Head Teacher requested the officer not to go with the firearm as it would scare the pupils.

The officer left the firearm well secured and only went with a magazine.

The female pupil was identified but denied stealing the phone. It was when they saw the officer with a magazine only that they concluded that he had lost the firearm.

We would like to re-echo our earlier warning to members of the public not to circulate unverified criminal incidents reports as this has a potential to instill fear in the general citizenry.

In the same vein we would like to warn all those behind the originition of these falsehoods that their days are numbered as the long arm of the law will soon catch up with them.

RAE HAMOONGA

ZAMBIA POLICE SERVICE SPOKESPERSON.