#TRENDING Fuel tankers being escorted by Zambia Revenue Authority and Zambia Police Service into Lusaka from various borders. this is to experdite the fuel delivery.

169057011_4075856492534415_3449126674159056515_n

 

 

169057014_4075856229201108_5707456305546730480_n

 

 

169436985_4075856385867759_3803842730684659364_n

 

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here