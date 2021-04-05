Home politics PF ZRA AND POLICE ESCORTS FUEL TANKERS INTO LUSAKA politicsPFPhotosUPND ZRA AND POLICE ESCORTS FUEL TANKERS INTO LUSAKA April 5, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp #TRENDING Fuel tankers being escorted by Zambia Revenue Authority and Zambia Police Service into Lusaka from various borders. this is to experdite the fuel delivery. LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.