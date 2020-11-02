Zambia Revenue Authority boss Kingsley Chanda has rubbished the story making rounds and was recently published by a local publication alleging that he is the source of Mutale Mwanza’s riches.

According to the story, Chanda is the man behind Mwanza’s wealth which she has been exhibiting by parading flash cars on social media, but, in his reaction, Chanda said the story is malicious and meant to distract him from performing his duties.

He said; “My phone was busy last weekend with messages regarding malicious stories concocted by unknown individuals over my private life.

“Just to let you know that such stories that started the day I was appointed on 15th September, 2016 don’t affect me in any way and that is why I don’t respond. I have more important things to “worry about,” he said. He urged those who stress over such malice, to note that these stories are designed to distruct us from performing our duties diligently.

“They aim to create an atmosphere of mistrust and moral bankruptcy in the organisation. Let us not give them an opportunity to destabilise the ZRA. We have a responsibility to mobilise resources for our country and our call to duty is to work for our government and our people in a professional and transparent way.

“Our output benefits everyone, including the writers of these false stories. Let us continue to do our job and ignore these irritations.

“Fortunately, only truth is sustainable. Malice has no tangible and sustainable loci in human destiny. I have elected to live above malice,” he added.

He went on; “So remain focussed, don’t be destructed and amplify your zero tolerance for tax evasion and smuggling. Close businesses that are evading taxes; withdraw clearing agent licenses for those involved in smuggling and seize all smuggled goods and trucks involved. Let these attacks on our organisation make us even more resolute in our responsibilities.

“Remember, these concoctions and falsehoods will become even more rampant and more pronounced as we go towards 2021 general elections. Please don’t respond and don’t bother. Just remain focused.”

Meanwhile, below is the story to which Chanda is reacting:

Mutale Mwanza’s source of riches

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Director General Kingslay Chanda is the one who bought Mutale Mwanza’s flashy Range Rover she has been showing off on social media.

Kingslay Chanda was introduced to Mutale Mwanza a while ago by a Lusaka based Slay Queen Ethel Chanda. Instantly, Mr. Chanda was taken by the appearance of Mutale. He hastily organised for himself through Nkweto Tembe, a lodge on the outskirts of Lusaka.

He took Mutale Mwanza to bed. While Kingsley Chanda was enjoying the intimacy with the girl he had been salivating for, Mutale Mwanza had set her camera on her phone recording every bit of what happened that night.

After a few weeks, Mutale started making demands. She told him she was pregnant.

She went on to say she would keep the baby because she doesn’t want the sin of abortion and further asked him to be their as a father.

It’s a burden Kingsley Chanda could not take. He begged her to abort and that he would do anything she want him to. That is how a plot in Makeni came about. Kingslay Chanda bought Mutale Mwanza a plot and gave her K300,000 cash to start building.

Two weeks later, Mutale asked Kingslay Chanda to meet her. At first he played busy but after being told a bomb: that she has a video of them making out, the ZRA boss shivered.

Mutale Mwanza told the ZRA director general that he would not taste her buff cake anymore and that if he troubled her again she would leak the video she recorded when they had a one night stand.

Mr. Chanda did not believe and thought she was bluffing. He challenged her to show him and she gladly sent it to him. The man could not believe what he saw.

While calm in his air-conditioned office, he watched himself helplessly. Before he could say anything, her demands were made. Buy me a Range Rover and I need $45,000. She told him that she had nothing much to lose than him, who will be fired and would be an embarrassment to his own family.

Without any hesitation, Kingslay Chanda obeyed.

The vehicle was bought a very long time ago, and has been waiting for flaunting on social media by Mutale Mwanza. That is why, even her stunt to look surprised doesn’t make sense. She was wearing a dinner dress while she claims she was plating mukule. Tufyakwa!

A well known, named PF cadre has given sufficient details of how the Range Rover was bought and cleared.

He wrote:

Mutale Mwanza sold her old white BMW which had a registration number MUT 10 and got some money from MTN through billboard adverts she did because at that time she had no car.

Her married boyfriend hired an Orange Ford Ranger registration number AEB 1020 from Mr Mathew Ndaba a car dealer of Lusaka who trades on the corner of Bwinjimfumu and Great East Roads!

The Ford Ranger was given to Mutale after Mr Mathew Ndaba received K300 000 from Kingslay Chanda to supply a Range Rover Evogue to the Hot FM presenter.

The Range Rover was bought from South Africa and was cleared by Kingslay Chanda’s surrogate Mwamba Peni, who acts as the ZRA’s boss’s henchman in corrupt deals [Story for another day]