The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) Assistant Director for Debt Recovery Unit Mr. Joseph Mfula, a has been commended for turning down a K1 million bribe to lower tax assessment payable to ZRA by Opermin Zambia Limited.

Reacting to the arrest of Opermin Zambia Limited Director by Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) for attempting to corrupt a ZRA officer with K1 million cash, Ibrahim Kabwe Mwamba, PF National Students Mobilisation Coordinator, said he is proud to be alive at a time such as this and applauds ZRA for displaying highest acts of patriotism and dedication to the fight against corruption.

Mr. Peter Samboko, aged 41 of Riverside Kitwe, has been charged with one count of Corrupt Practices with Private Person after he jointly and whilst acting with other unknown persons corruptly offered and gave Mr. Joseph Mfula, an Assistant Director – Debt Recovery Unit at Zambia Revenue Authority, One Million Kwacha (K1,000,000.00) cash as an inducement in order for Mr. Mfula to lower the tax assessment payable to ZRA by Opermin Zambia Limited, a matter or transaction that concerns Zambia Revenue Authority.

This gives confidence to many of us youths who follow with keen interest the operations and activities of the institution tasked to collect taxes on behalf of government.

Credit also goes to Commissioner General as this is clear demonstration of credible and good leadership at the top. We also wish to take this opportunity to recommend for promotion such rare acts of integrity from individuals. Under the prevailing economic situation it’s very easy for someone to fall prey to temptations of corruption but this particular officer showed courage and has instilled confidence in others to follow suit. You have by this act earned yourself and the institution some reasonable mileage of credibility and this must be applauded by every well meaning citizen of our great nation.