The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) says it has noted with regret that some people on social media are misleading innocent citizens that ZRA has launched a tax for using WhatsApp.

What ZRA has launched is an innovative method of paying for all domestic taxes through a social media platform called WhatsApp. Soon, import taxes will also be included on this platform, meaning that taxpayers will be able to pay for importation of goods such as motor vehicles using the WhatsApp platform, ZRA corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda has stated.

Currently, taxpayers are using Airtel money, MTN Mobile, Zamtel Kwacha and other bank platforms to pay for taxes. Therefore, WhatsApp is a latest online method of paying for domestic taxes in the country.

The Authority wants to ensure that taxpayers do not leave the comfort of their social media platform to go to another platform to make a tax payment.

“We want to make tax payment in the country as comfortable, convenient and simple as possible by adopting all possible payment options available. There will now be no need for taxpayers to leave their comfort of WhatsApp to pay taxe,” Mr Sikalinda stated.

“ZRA will continue to simplify the methods and processes of paying taxes for the benefit of taxpayers.

We hope this helps clarify the matter.”