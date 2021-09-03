ZRA IS A PROFFESSIONAL BODY WITH NO SINGLE GHOST WORKER
Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) wishes to advise the public to ignore assertions being peddled in the media alleging that it has ghost workers.
Therefore, the story in today’s Daily Nation Newspaper and social media alleging that the institution has about 67 ghost workers makes very sad reading. We are very disappointed that people can go to such an extent to malign ZRA which is working so hard to mobilise resources for the nation under very challenging circumstances.
ZRA is a very sensitive organisation that cannot afford to have any ghost employees as alleged by the false story. All our employees are accounted for and present at their respective duty stations fully preoccupied with the responsibility of collecting revenue.
This act of maligning the institution has the potential to erode taxpayer confidence in the country thereby affecting revenue collection. As an institution we remain focussed on our mandate of mobilising revenue on behalf of the government as witnessed by our recent beating of this year’s target four months before the end of the year.
The public is therefore urged to dismiss the story with the contempt it deserves. We further challenge anyone who believes that ZRA could have a ghost worker to show proof and report to relevant authorities.
Issued by: Topsy Sikalinda
Corporate Communications Manager
Zambia Revenue Authority
But what is true about parastatals in the last 10 year PF rule is that recruitment has always given priority to cadres, PF family connections and tribe. PF related individuals have always been employed without any vacancy. Just ask for an organisational structure from any parastatal and compare with the number of people working in that company, you will be shocked. It simply means it will take many years for the system to assimilate certain tribes or none PF connections coz the system is filled to capacity with PF links at various levels. PF pipo & their families will remain in employment for many years coz retrenching them Eid be costly with legal implications. So sir there has been no professional parastatal after PF rule, but you are just doing your job as PRM.
PRM is talking as if he’s the only one who works for ZRA and he is the only one with eyes. You can be talking like that when your superiors have already confessed and have submitted overwhelming evidence. If you know anything about that Organisation it’s not too late to join those who have repented and are helping the new govt to put things in order by telling the truth. Don’t find yourself outside alone at the end of the day.