ZRA IS A PROFFESSIONAL BODY WITH NO SINGLE GHOST WORKER

Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) wishes to advise the public to ignore assertions being peddled in the media alleging that it has ghost workers.

Therefore, the story in today’s Daily Nation Newspaper and social media alleging that the institution has about 67 ghost workers makes very sad reading. We are very disappointed that people can go to such an extent to malign ZRA which is working so hard to mobilise resources for the nation under very challenging circumstances.

ZRA is a very sensitive organisation that cannot afford to have any ghost employees as alleged by the false story. All our employees are accounted for and present at their respective duty stations fully preoccupied with the responsibility of collecting revenue.

This act of maligning the institution has the potential to erode taxpayer confidence in the country thereby affecting revenue collection. As an institution we remain focussed on our mandate of mobilising revenue on behalf of the government as witnessed by our recent beating of this year’s target four months before the end of the year.

The public is therefore urged to dismiss the story with the contempt it deserves. We further challenge anyone who believes that ZRA could have a ghost worker to show proof and report to relevant authorities.

Issued by: Topsy Sikalinda

Corporate Communications Manager

Zambia Revenue Authority