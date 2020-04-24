LIFE OVER TAXES -ZRA TELL SEAN TEMBO

The Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) is dismayed by the political smearing of its donation to the Ministry of Health towards the fight against COVID-19 by Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) President Sean Tembo.

In its endeavour to provide socio-economic security to the nation, The Authority has donated K200,000 and Re-allocated its advertising budget for messages such as anti smuggling by replacing them with COVID-19 sensitization messages.

Unfortunately Mr. Tembo disagrees with this noble cause.

The Authority says it is unfortunate that aspiring leaders mudsling the Authority at a crucial time when lives are more important than anything else.

Mr. Tembo has of late been petty, criticizing everything that the Authority does to gain political mileage despite ZRA ignoring his statements.

ZRA has an annual Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budget funded by Employees and the Government from which it uses to carry out charitable works in various communities.

Recently, donations have been made to the University Teaching Hospital (UTH), City Market and Buseko market for toilets & water supply system.

The Authority wants to remind Mr. Tembo that ZRA will also prioritise a good cause for the nation such fighting a pandemic when it affects its operations and mandate at large.

Issue by:

Topsy Sikalinda

Corporate Communications Manager