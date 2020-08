ZRA LAUNCHES WHATSAPP TAX PAYMENT SYSTEM

The Zambia Revenue Authority in partnership with Investrust and cGrate Zambia has launched whatsapp tax payment system.

ZRA Commissioner Customs Sydney Chibbabbuka says the initiative is meant to make tax payment convinient and efficient for tax payers.

Mr. Chibbabbuka adds that the system will also incorporate tax payers from the informal sector.

He was speaking during the launch of ZRA whatsapp payment in Lusaka.