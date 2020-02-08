By Logic Lukwanda

The Zambezi River Authority –ZRA- has urged both Zesco and the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority –ZESA- to adhere to instructions to only produce 250 megawatts of power each from the Kariba Dam to avoid straining the increasing water levels in the reservoir.

ZRA Chief Executive Munyaradzi Munodawafa says both utilities have been instructed to stick to the 250 megawatts of power production each until a review is done in future.

He told journalists in Lusaka that this is because it is very unlikely for the ZRA to allocate more water to the power utility companies for electricity generation in 2020 than the 22 billion cubic meters that has been allocated for both utilities this year.

Engineer Munodawafa said it is critical to allow more water to accumulate in the Kariba Dam for future use.

PHOENIX NEWS