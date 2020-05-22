ZAMBIA Revenue Authority (ZRA) commissioner General Kingsley Chanda says it will conduct an audit of all Public Benefit Organisations (PBOs)which includes churches and NGOs to minimize abuse.

Mr KinglesyChanda stated that ZRA will inspect premises, projects and interact with underprivileged the PBOs purport to represent and in the process get goods and services tax free from government.

“We want to know how the Porsche vehicles PBOs have imported tax free have benefited the poor. We want to physically inspect the premises, projects and interact with underprivileged the PBOs purport to represent and in the process get goods and services tax free from government,” Said Mr Chanda.

“Some PBOs have imported building material and vehicles that just benefit individuals. Others purport to be running non profit business when in fact they generate profits through their schools and hospitals. Some import salaula for the “poor” which end up at commercial markets.”

The chief tax collector cautioned that only legitimate PBOs will continue after the audit.

And contrary to news reports, Mr chanda clarified that the law on PBOs has neither been suspended or revoked.