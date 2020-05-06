Home Obituary Zuba Actress Dingase A.K.A Ba Emelia Has Died LifestylecelebrityentertainmentMoviesObituaryPhotos Zuba Actress Dingase A.K.A Ba Emelia Has Died May 6, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp The film Industry has lost a brilliant and flawless Actress, Zuba cast. May your soul Rest In Peace Dingase Phiri Aka Ba Emelia. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR PF PF Lusaka Province Deputy Chairlady Charity Katongo Banda Fired Obituary Man Eaten By A Lion In Mfuwe bizarre Catholic Priest at the centre of a mysterious death breaks silence Health & Fitness Lusaka Resident Donate Personal Vehicle For Covid 19 Fight Obituary Ian’s Body Airlifted To Mpika For Burial PF Lusaka City Council Receives Full Body Sanitizer LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.