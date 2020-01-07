Zuba replaces Luam Elkana with former Zone Fam rapper Dope G following dispute over payments

Actor Luam Elkana who plays Thando on Zuba will be replaced by former Zone Fam rapper Sam Sakala known as Dope G.

Sources in the Zuba cast crew say Elkana opted to leave the show because of exploitation by the owners.

According to sources, the actors are underpaid and sometimes go unpaid for longer period of time.

It is said that Elkana has therefore opted to go into private sector in the advertising industry.

He has featured in various adverts including billboards where he seems to be heading after acting in Zuba and earning himself a name for his amazing display of acts.