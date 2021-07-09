South Africa’s former president Jacob Zuma has lost his latest bid to block his arrest – meaning he will remain in jail.

Zuma’s legal team are hoping to overturn his 15-month sentence for contempt of court, which he began serving this week after handing himself in to police late Wednesday.

But speaking on Friday, the high court judge presiding over the attempt to stay his arrest said the application had been “dismissed with costs”.

However, this is not the only attempt Zuma is making to overturn his sentence, handed to him by South Africa’s constitutional court after he failed to attend an inquiry into corruption during his presidency. He denies any corruption, and has not co-operated with the legal process.

According to the BBC’s Nomsa Maseko, the case is expected back in the constitutional court on Monday, when judges will consider whether to rescind or reduce the sentence.

Currently Zuma, who still has a large base of support in South Africa, will be eligible for parole in just under four months, officials have said.